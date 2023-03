videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Over Delhi Budget

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

Delhi government's budget will not be presented today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that the Center has put a hold on the presentation of the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24 in the assembly on Tuesday. Arvind Kejriwal has now written a letter to the Prime Minister on this issue.