Asaduddin Owaisi again demands Nupur Sharma's arrest after Supreme Court's comment

In the case of the controversial statement given about Prophet Mohammad, the Supreme Court refused to give any relief to Nupur Sharma. The Supreme Court has said that Nupur is responsible for what is happening across the country including Udaipur. After the court's remarks, Zee News spoke to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Speaking on the matter, Owaisi once again demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 05:52 PM IST
