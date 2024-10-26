Advertisement
Politics Sparks Over Devkinandan Thakur on Waqf Board Statement

Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Is there a need for a Sanatan Board in the country.. Is there a need to form a Sanatan Board for the protection of Hindu properties in the country like the Waqf Board.. Such demands have been raised since the time of the Waqf Amendment Bill.. But now the famous storyteller Devki Nandan Thakur has directly warned the government to form a Sanatan Board like the Waqf.. and give the same amount of property as the Waqf to the Sanatan Board.. After all, what is the whole controversy and what is the new demand.. We will debate on this. But first watch this report.

