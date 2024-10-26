videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Report on Kalki Avatar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 09:52 AM IST

In today's series, we have investigated Kaliyug. The Kaliyug in which we are all living. Before this, three yugas have passed, Satyayug, Tretayug and Dwaparyug. All these three yugas are mentioned in our religious texts. With complete time calculation... So is there any such time calculation for Kaliyug as well? Is there a time after which the period of Kaliyug will end? On this question, there is a prophecy of Kalki Avatar in our Vedic texts. Kalki means the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu? Will Kaliyug end with this 10th incarnation, Lord Kalki? What are its signs, let us first understand this.