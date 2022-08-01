Asaduddin Owaisi attacks PM Modi govt in Parliament

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has attacked the central government in Parliament. Accusing the Modi government, it has been said that the poor of the country who is sleeping hungry is questioning Modi that how 215 new billionaires were born.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

