Asaduddin Owaisi: Ayodhya judgement is victory of faith over fact

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday expressed his dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya land dispute case calling the court ruling discriminatory against Muslims. He added that the Supreme Court verdict is final but not infallible. "The Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible. I am not satisfied with the order," he said while addressing a press conference today.