Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive : Owaisi targets Modi government over ‘Places of worship Act 1991’

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

The Supreme Court is hearing the petitions related to the validity of the Worship Act 1991. But on Tuesday, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi asking him to protect this law. He has described this law as maintaining the diversity of India.