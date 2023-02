videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi launches scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray over Babri Masjid Demolition

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray and said, 'The one who himself said in Maharashtra Assembly that he demolished Babri Masjid is now calling himself secular'. Owaisi also made a scathing attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. Know what Owaisi said.