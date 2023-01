videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi Puts Forth A Big Demand Against 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' Film,says, 'Gandhi Godse Film Should Be Banned'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big demand against Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh'. Owaisi says that 'Gandhi Godse Film should be banned'.