Asaram Bapu Rape Case: Asaram convicted in rape case, punishment will be announced today. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Asaram Bapu Rape Case: Asaram Bapu has been found guilty in the rape case. This has been announced by the Gandhinagar court of Gujarat. Baba was accused of raping two sisters.