Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

Veteran actress Asha Parekh will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2022. Union Minister Anurag Thakur himself has shared this information. This award will be given to the actress on 30 September.