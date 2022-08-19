NewsVideos

Ashok Gehlot Ahmedabad Visit: BJP wins in the name of religion - Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is on a visit to Ahmedabad. During this, while attacking the BJP, he said that if an attempt is made to divide the country in the name of religion, then the situation will be like Pakistan.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is on a visit to Ahmedabad. During this, while attacking the BJP, he said that if an attempt is made to divide the country in the name of religion, then the situation will be like Pakistan.

