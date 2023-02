videoDetails

Ashok Gehlot made big announcements in Rajasthan Budget

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Friday. During this, Ashok Gehlot made many important announcements for the state.