Asif Khan Arrested: Congress leader Asif Khan arrested for misbehaving with the police

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

Congress leader Asif Khan has been arrested in Delhi. The arrest has been made for misbehaving with police during the election campaign in Shaheen Bagh. According to the allegations leveled against Asif Khan, he used derogatory language for the police. Along with this, Asif's supporters also had a scuffle with the police.