Asif Mohd Khan Arrest: Abusive leader of Delhi Asif Khan arrested, abused Shaheen Bagh Police

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Congress leader Asif Khan has been arrested for misbehaving with Shaheen Bagh Police. During the election campaign, Asif Mohammad Khan misbehaved with the SI of Delhi Police. The video has gone viral on social media.