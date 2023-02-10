NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assam Child Marriage: Action against child marriage underway, 2763 people arrested in a week

|Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Assam government in action against child marriage. About 2763 people have been arrested in a week and 4135 cases have been registered.

All Videos

Russia-Ukraine war: USA is hopeful of PM Modi's intervention... | Putin | Zelenskyy | Biden | Russia
Russia-Ukraine war: USA is hopeful of PM Modi's intervention... | Putin | Zelenskyy | Biden | Russia
New York Fashion Week: It's not just models hitting the ramp this season... | Fashion | Dogs | Cats
New York Fashion Week: It's not just models hitting the ramp this season... | Fashion | Dogs | Cats
The full story of 'Operation Dost'... in the words of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey
4:59
The full story of 'Operation Dost'... in the words of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey
BJP has fulfilled its HIRA promise, says PM Modi
6:31
BJP has fulfilled its HIRA promise, says PM Modi
Badhir News: Madani extends hand of friendship with Bhagwat
5:49
Badhir News: Madani extends hand of friendship with Bhagwat

Trending Videos

Russia-Ukraine war: USA is hopeful of PM Modi's intervention... | Putin | Zelenskyy | Biden | Russia
New York Fashion Week: It's not just models hitting the ramp this season... | Fashion | Dogs | Cats
4:59
The full story of 'Operation Dost'... in the words of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey
6:31
BJP has fulfilled its HIRA promise, says PM Modi
5:49
Badhir News: Madani extends hand of friendship with Bhagwat
Child Marriage Act,child marriage act assam,child marriage act assam 2023,assam child marriage act,Assam child marriage,bal vivah kanoon,bal vivah kanoon apradh,bal vivah kanooni apradh hai natak,bal vivah kanoon kab bana,bal vivah ka kanoon,himanta biswa assam cm,himanta biswa assamese news,himanta biswa assam,himanta biswa sarma assamese interview,Zee News,10 arrested under child marriage law,Top news,zee top news,top 50 zee news,Hindi News,Latest News,