videoDetails

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement says, 'Rahul Gandhi got the fruits of his actions'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi has now become a former MP. Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament has ended. Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership has been terminated after being sentenced to 2 years by the Surat court. Rahul Gandhi has been punished in the defamation case. On this matter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Rahul Gandhi has got the fruits of his actions.