trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695380
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Assembly Election Result 2023: Five years old party ZPM creates history in Mizoram

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Results of the voting held on 7 November for 40 assembly seats of Mizoram have come out. In this result the five year old party has done wonders. Let us tell you that in Mizoram, ZPM has got majority, while the ruling MNF had to face a crushing defeat.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Election Result 2023: 'Have To Prepare A lot To Defeat BJP', says Akhilesh Yadav
Play Icon2:37
Assembly Election Result 2023: 'Have To Prepare A lot To Defeat BJP', says Akhilesh Yadav
Assembly Election Results 2023: Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh tells real reason of BJP's victory
Play Icon6:24
Assembly Election Results 2023: Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh tells real reason of BJP's victory
Mayawati Reaction on Election Results: 'BJP's victory is hard to swallow...', says Mayawati
Play Icon7:18
Mayawati Reaction on Election Results: 'BJP's victory is hard to swallow...', says Mayawati
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Yogi model in Rajasthan too, Baba Balaknath reached Delhi
Play Icon0:41
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Yogi model in Rajasthan too, Baba Balaknath reached Delhi
Assembly Election Results: Mamata Banerjee upset over Congress defeat!
Play Icon1:3
Assembly Election Results: Mamata Banerjee upset over Congress defeat!

Trending Videos

Assembly Election Result 2023: 'Have To Prepare A lot To Defeat BJP', says Akhilesh Yadav
play icon2:37
Assembly Election Result 2023: 'Have To Prepare A lot To Defeat BJP', says Akhilesh Yadav
Assembly Election Results 2023: Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh tells real reason of BJP's victory
play icon6:24
Assembly Election Results 2023: Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh tells real reason of BJP's victory
Mayawati Reaction on Election Results: 'BJP's victory is hard to swallow...', says Mayawati
play icon7:18
Mayawati Reaction on Election Results: 'BJP's victory is hard to swallow...', says Mayawati
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Yogi model in Rajasthan too, Baba Balaknath reached Delhi
play icon0:41
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Yogi model in Rajasthan too, Baba Balaknath reached Delhi
Assembly Election Results: Mamata Banerjee upset over Congress defeat!
play icon1:3
Assembly Election Results: Mamata Banerjee upset over Congress defeat!
mizoram election result 2023,Mizoram Election 2023,Mizoram Assembly Election 2023,mizoram election 2023 live,mizoram election result,mizoram election 2023 results live,Mizoram Elections 2023,Mizoram election,mizoram results 2023 live,election 2023,mizoram election 2023 date,Assembly Election 2023,mizoram elections 2023 live,Assembly elections 2023,election result 2023 live,Zoram People's Movement won,winter session 2023,