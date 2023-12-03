trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695092
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
BJP celebrates after the spectacular victory in three states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, PM Modi reached BJP headquarters with JP Nadda. After reaching BJP headquarters, he fiercely attacked the opposition. At the same time he also attacked caste.
