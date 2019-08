At least 20 dead, 35 injured in chemical factory blast in Maharashtra's Dhule; at least 70 trapped

At least 20 persons died and another 35 injured in a major explosion at a chemical factory located at Waghadi village in Maharashtra's Shirpur on Saturday. Seventy persons are still trapped inside the factory, authorities informed. Rescue and relief efforts are underway. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed at the site.