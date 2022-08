Atal bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: President Draupadi Murmu reaches 'Atal Smriti Sthal' to pay tribute

Today is the fourth death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was the former Prime Minister of India

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

