videoDetails

Atiq Ahmad News: Raju Pal's wife Pooja Pal comments over MP MLA Court verdict

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Prayagraj's MP/MLA court has sentenced gangster Atique Ahmed to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of abducting Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2006 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Listen to what Raju Pal's wife said on this issue