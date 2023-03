videoDetails

Atishi and Saurabh will be the new ministers of Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big statement, said, 'If Manish Sisodia joins BJP today, tomorrow he will come out of jail. By arresting our ministers in false cases, they want to stop the work of Delhi.