NewsVideos

Attack on Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MP Pravesh Verma said this!

This big action has been taken in the excise scam. A lookout notice has been issued against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Let us tell you that the look out circular is issued when the foreign travel of the accused is to be banned.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
This big action has been taken in the excise scam. A lookout notice has been issued against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Let us tell you that the look out circular is issued when the foreign travel of the accused is to be banned.

All Videos

AAP spokesperson Atishi raised these questions on CBI
4:37
AAP spokesperson Atishi raised these questions on CBI
Ranveer Singh caught in photoshoot controversy, summons issued
1:0
Ranveer Singh caught in photoshoot controversy, summons issued
Watch how a farmer in Punjab
Watch how a farmer in Punjab "moves" a two-story home to make space for an expressway
Breaking News: Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh increased the trouble of people
10:27
Breaking News: Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh increased the trouble of people
Breaking News : Rakesh Tikait, who was going to Jantar Mantar to protest, was detained by the police
2:38
Breaking News : Rakesh Tikait, who was going to Jantar Mantar to protest, was detained by the police

Trending Videos

4:37
AAP spokesperson Atishi raised these questions on CBI
1:0
Ranveer Singh caught in photoshoot controversy, summons issued
Watch how a farmer in Punjab "moves" a two-story home to make space for an expressway
10:27
Breaking News: Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh increased the trouble of people
2:38
Breaking News : Rakesh Tikait, who was going to Jantar Mantar to protest, was detained by the police
manish sosodia look out circular,Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia latest news,manish sisodia news,Look Out Circular,sisodia look out circular news,live manish sisodia,sisodia live news,cbi raids manish sisodia,cbi raids manish sisodia residence,cbi raids at manish sisodias house,Zee News live,manish sisodia CBI raid,cbi raid aap,Delhi liquor policy,manish sisodia latest,Deputy CM Manish Sisodia,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,manish sisodia over cbi raids,