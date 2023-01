videoDetails

Attempt made to Forcibly Drag Girl into car Fails, Passers by Saves Woman

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

An attempt was made to drag the Sarerah girl into the car in Pandav Nagar area. It is reported that the boys also threatened to throw acid. Passengers saved the girl's life by calling the police