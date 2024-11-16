videoDetails

To The Point: Not Maharashtra, Delhi is our target, says Maulana Sajjad Nomani

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

To The Point: A new eco-system has been created for Muslim votes in the Maharashtra elections. Everyone is roaming around as a contractor of Muslim votes. First the Ulema Board and now Maulana Sajjad Nomani of the Muslim Personal Law Board. Who have openly declared the election target. Maulana Sajjad Nomani has even said that his real target is not Maharashtra but Delhi. Because if BJP loses Maharashtra, the Delhi government will fall. His aim is the country's governance and the future.. that's why he has also released a list. In which most of the candidates are from MVA. Whose support has been announced. In such a situation, the question is whether the Ulema and Maulanas will decide whom to vote for. After all, why is Maulana Sajjad Nomani becoming the contractor of Muslims and the biggest question is why Sajjad Nomani wants to topple the Delhi government.