Attempt to divert issues in Bihar by blaming the investigating agencies?

There has been an upside down in the politics of Bihar today. In Bihar, on the one hand, the Grand Alliance government had to show majority today. On the other hand, the process of CBI raids at residences of RJD leaders began at the same time. This raid surprised everyone.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

There has been an upside down in the politics of Bihar today. In Bihar, on the one hand, the Grand Alliance government had to show majority today. On the other hand, the process of CBI raids at residences of RJD leaders began at the same time. This raid surprised everyone.