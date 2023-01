videoDetails

Atul Londhe comments on Mohan Bhagwat's statement, says, 'It can be a sign of intimidation'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issued a statement advising Muslims living in India. Congress leader Atul Londhe has made a big attack on this. He says that 'Bhagwat commented on the Muslim community. The comment could be a sign of intimidation'