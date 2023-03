videoDetails

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to meet S Jai Shankar today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Australian PM Anthony Albanese will visit Rajghat today. Along with this, he will meet Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today. Anthony Albanese will also meet President Draupadi Murmu and PM Modi. See further in this report 25 big news of the day in just 5 minutes.