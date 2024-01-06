trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706849
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: What gifts came for Lord Shri Rama?

Jan 06, 2024
The Pran Pratistha of Ramlala is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya's Ram temple on January 22nd. Ahead of this auspicious event, gifts have arrived from Janakpur, the in-laws' house of Lord Shri Rama. Janakpur Mayor Mohan Shah visited Ayodhya to present the gifts, and he was warmly welcomed by the Mayor of Ayodhya with flower garlands. The gifts comprised various items, including dry fruits and clothing.

