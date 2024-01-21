trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712269
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Shri Ram Samvad' of former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra

|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: 22 जनवरी को राम मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा होने वाली है इसका इंतजार रामभक्त को बेसबरी से है. देशभर में हर तरफ रामनाम की गूंज सुनाई दे रही है. इसी बीच पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद Dr Subhash Chandra 45 वर्ष बाद अयोध्या पहुंचे. अयोध्या पहुंचकर उन्होंने बड़ा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा, 45 सालों बाद अयोध्या आकर खुश हूं. राम मंदिर बनने की सबको खुशी है. Watch video

