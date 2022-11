Ayushi Murder Case: The father confessed to the crime of killing the daughter in front of the police

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

A big disclosure has come to light in the case of the dead body of a girl found near the expressway in Mathura. It has been learned that the name of this girl is Ayushi. Ayushi was murdered by her own father. The father has confessed to the crime in front of the police.