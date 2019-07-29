close

Azam Khan Apologises for 'Sexist' Remark, Rama Devi Refuses to Relent

Samajwadi lawmaker Azam Khan, whose sexist remarks in parliament against Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker has evoked outrage, apologised to Rama Devi today. The Deputy Speaker, who earlier declared that she would never forgive him, today said his remark has "hurt both women and men in India". "He will not understand this. He has acquired really bad habits... I have not come here to hear such comments," she said. The Samajwadi Party lawmaker's sexist remarks - made during Thursday's debate on a bill to ban Triple Talaq - were so offensive that they were immediately expunged from the house records.

Jul 29, 2019, 12:56 PM IST


