Azamgarh: Slogans of 'sar tan se juda' again raised in the country

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Slogans of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' have been raised in Jodhpur, Azamgarh and Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. After the video surfaced, Hindu organizations protested against it.