NewsVideos

Baat Pate Ki: Aaftab had assaulted Shraddha in 2020

|Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
In 2020, a video of injury on Shraddha's face has surfaced, it is alleged that Aftab had beaten Shraddha, after which she remained in the hospital for three days.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
5:57
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
Taal Thok Ke: Vote on Nationalism Vs Terrorism in Gujarat?
1H2:32
Taal Thok Ke: Vote on Nationalism Vs Terrorism in Gujarat?
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Who will win the battle of Viramgam?
15:45
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Who will win the battle of Viramgam?
Dr. Husan Pal talks about ideal Diabetes Management Plan
Dr. Husan Pal talks about ideal Diabetes Management Plan
Deshhit: PM Modi takes a jibe at Pakistan on the stage of No Money for Terror Conference
17:23
Deshhit: PM Modi takes a jibe at Pakistan on the stage of No Money for Terror Conference

Trending Videos

5:57
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
1H2:32
Taal Thok Ke: Vote on Nationalism Vs Terrorism in Gujarat?
15:45
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Who will win the battle of Viramgam?
Dr. Husan Pal talks about ideal Diabetes Management Plan
17:23
Deshhit: PM Modi takes a jibe at Pakistan on the stage of No Money for Terror Conference
Shraddha Murder case,Delhi Shraddha Murder Case,Shraddha Walker murder case,shraddha aftab ameen murder case,sharadha murder case delhi,shraddha murder,mehrauli murder case,murder case,Delhi murder case,Shraddha Walkar murder case,delhi mehrauli murder case,shraddha case,delhi girl murder case,Shraddha,mehrauli murder accused aftab,Delhi murder news,Delhi murder,Shraddha Walker murder,shraddha murder case update,Delhi police in Mumbai,Mumbai,