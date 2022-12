Baat Pate Ki: AAP workers celebrate MCD win

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

BJP has got majority in the results of MCD elections. In the elections held on 250 wards of Delhi, AAP has won 134, BJP 104 and Congress 9 and others have won three wards. After this victory of AAP, an atmosphere of celebration was seen inside the party.