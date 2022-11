Baat Pate Ki: Aftab's actions suspect conspiracy

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

Investigation is going on in Shraddha murder case. New revelations are continuously coming out in this case. In the investigation of Delhi Police, it has also been revealed that they have found 5 sharp knives. With which Aftab cut Shraddha's body into 35 pieces. The police suspected that Aftab had planned to kill Shraddha by pushing her off the hill.