Baat Pate Ki: Allahabad HC's big order on 'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi campus

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Allahabad High Court The High Court has accepted the petition demanding carbon dating and scientific survey of 'Shivling'. The court has directed the concerned departments to conduct necessary surveys.