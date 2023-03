videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Amritpal is changing location frequently

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 09:33 PM IST

New CCTV videos of Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh are coming out one after the other. Somewhere he was seen riding a bike, and somewhere in a car. Amritpal is changing the location again and again. In the news quoted from the sources, he is preparing to flee to Canada via Nepal.