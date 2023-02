videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray from EC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

The Uddhav Thackeray group has suffered a major setback. The Election Commission has given the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction. Apart from this, the name of Shiv Sena has also come in the part of Shinde faction.