Baat Pate Ki: China is afraid of India's drone army

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

Chinese soldiers have returned after being beaten at the hands of Indian Army soldiers in Tawang. After being defeated first in Galvan and now in Tawang, China has understood that it is not easy to confront India. Because India has also made such a maze of security around the LAC it is impossible for China to penetrate.