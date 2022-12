videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: China's suicidal 'Covid' policy in the 'transition' period!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Restrictions are being lifted in China amid increasing cases of Corona. On one side there are queues of dead bodies in the hospitals, while on the other side people are returning to work. Along with this, the mandatory quarantine for passengers coming from abroad will also end on January 8 next month.