Baat Pate Ki: Corona cases increased in India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

In many countries of the world including China, the number of corona patients is increasing rapidly. Now there has been an increase in corona patients in India as well. According to the data of the Ministry of Health, 188 new cases of corona have come in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of active cases has increased to 3468.