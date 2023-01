videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Crook Abdul killed in a police encounter in Bulandshahr

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

The phase of encounter continues in Uttar Pradesh. In UP's Bulandshahr, miscreants had earlier looted a jewelery shop at gunpoint. After which there was an encounter between the UP police and the miscreants in which a goon named Abdul was killed.