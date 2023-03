videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: ED raids the house of Abu Dojana, close to Lalu Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's difficulties are increasing. ED has raided the house of Lalu's close aide and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana. The floor in Dojana's house is being demolished.