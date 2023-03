videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: ED summons Tejashwi Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate had called Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for questioning. ED has been questioning Lalu Yadav and his family for several days. After which today Lalu Yadav tweeted on Twitter related to the family.