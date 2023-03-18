हिन्दी
Baat Pate Ki: Fugitive Nithyananda now cheated America
India's fugitive Nithyananda has now defrauded America. Nityananda had made an agreement with 30 American cities by claiming to settle the country named Kailasa.
