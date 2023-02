videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Has the balloon of Adani Group burst?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

The shares of Adani Group are continuously falling. Gautam Adani is now the 15th richest man in the world. He has slipped down 5 places. The Congress has now started protesting on this issue from the road to the Parliament.