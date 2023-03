videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Indian citizens troll 'Haris Rauf' fiercely on social media.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

Pakistani player Haris Rauf reached the Attari border after winning the 8th season of PSL. Where he got photographed with the PSL trophy and fans. After which Indian citizens trolled Pakistan and Haris Rauf fiercely on social media.