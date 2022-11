Baat Pate Ki: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar & his Russian counterpart Lavrov hold talks in Moscow

External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar has reached Moscow for the first time on a two-day visit to Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The whole world is eyeing upon this visit of S. Jaishankar.